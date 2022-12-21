Huskers beat Queens 75-65 before the players head home for a break

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first half was much better than the second as the Huskers win at home 75-65 against Queens. Nebraska outscored the Royals 43-26 in the first 20 minutes before the road team outscored the home team 39-32 in the second half. The Huskers held Queens to only three points in the first five minutes of the game.

“I think the way we played in the first half especially the first four minutes allowed us to finish the game in the second half because we did not play the best in the second half. We came out really slow, not the same way we did in the first half,” said Huskers forward Derrick Walker Jr.

Nebraska had five players in double figures, led by Sam Griesel with 16 points on 6-9 shooting. The other players in double figures were Walker, Jr. Juwan Gary, Emmanuel Bandoumel and Keisei Tominaga off the bench.

Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said, “You see this all the time, I think a couple high majors lost games today it just cannot happen. We had to get a win and get our guys feeling good about it. Get them home for a couple days get some well-deserved rest and time with their families and be ready to come back on Christmas night for a good workout.”

It’s all Big Ten action from here on out in the regular season, Nebraska will host Iowa a week from Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.