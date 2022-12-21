Governor-elect Pillen grants big pay raise Nebraska State Patrol

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers are getting a raise.

Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday announced a “breakthrough agreement” with the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council increasing the hourly hiring wage by $5.43, putting it at $30 per hour.

It’s the highest pay raise NSP has had in 20 years, according to the release from Pillen’s office.

“The highest calling of the government is to protect its citizens,” Pillen said in Wednesday’s news release. “The Nebraska State Patrol is an integral part of keeping our people safe. This new contract is part of my commitment to ensure law enforcement has the necessary tools, funding, and manpower needed to protect our communities. I will continue to look for more opportunities to back law enforcement and invest in our justice system.”

The new wages take effect July 1. Additionally, there will be enhanced pay for troopers on specialty assignments as well as incentives for better training and equipment.

“It was clear from the beginning that Governor Pillen agreed and made the negotiations a priority,” said Dan Fiala, president of the SLEBC and the State Troopers Association. “It’s a historic deal. Now we just need to get the welcome mat out to bring new people into the patrol.”

NSP Col. John Bolduc also applauded the deal, noting its benefits for attracting new troopers.

“This agreement sets NSP up to recruit the next generation of troopers to serve across our state,” he said in the release. “This is the result of excellent collaboration among all involved and a shared mission to keep Nebraskans safe through dedicated law enforcement service.”

