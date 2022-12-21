Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Winter storm arrives Wednesday with snow, wind and extreme cold

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures fall fast Tuesday night under mainly clear skies before clouds build in early Wednesday... We’ll start the day in the single digits with cloudy skies but no issues on the roads for the AM commute.

Our next system to watch moves in Wednesday afternoon and will bring snow through early Thursday morning. This will likely start around midday with a wintry mix/freezing drizzle before a change to all snow. This could create an icy layer on the roads and concern for very slick conditions.

Snow timing
Snow timing(wowt)

Strong winds and intense cold will last through Friday... Travel concerns due to blowing snow are expected through Friday along with dangerous wind chills. All three days are 6 First Alert Weather Days.

6FAWD Wed-Fri
6FAWD Wed-Fri(wowt)

The metro sees 3″-6″ of snow Wed-Thu with isolated higher amounts possible in W Iowa. To the NW totals drop.

Snow forecast
Snow forecast(wowt)

With gusts as high as the 40s blowing snow will be a concern with periods of blizzard conditions possible into Friday... even once the snow has stopped. This will combine with the cold to drop wind chills to 30-40 below zero with the coldest conditions Thursday into Friday.

Feels like forecast
Feels like forecast(wowt)

We’ll warm slightly into Christmas with highs in the teens. We’ll finally be back above freezing Wednesday.

5 day forecast
5 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A danger sign is attached to the door of the affected apartment complex
Omaha apartment residents displaced due to severe code violations
A valuable Huskers has turned down multiple NIL deals
6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
(Source: MGN)
Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday
Mason Goldman
Huskers land three commitments with signing day coming Wednesday

Latest News

Omaha area school districts issue closings for Wednesday
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Quiet & cold before the nasty winter weather rolls in
Roads forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly Tuesday ahead of a mid-week storm