Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Winter storm arrives Wednesday with snow, wind and extreme cold

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures fall fast Tuesday night under mainly clear skies before clouds build in early Wednesday... We’ll start the day in the single digits with cloudy skies but no issues on the roads for the AM commute.

Our next system to watch moves in Wednesday afternoon and will bring snow through early Thursday morning. This will likely start around midday with a wintry mix/freezing drizzle before a change to all snow. This could create an icy layer on the roads and concern for very slick conditions.

Snow timing (wowt)

Strong winds and intense cold will last through Friday... Travel concerns due to blowing snow are expected through Friday along with dangerous wind chills. All three days are 6 First Alert Weather Days.

6FAWD Wed-Fri (wowt)

The metro sees 3″-6″ of snow Wed-Thu with isolated higher amounts possible in W Iowa. To the NW totals drop.

Snow forecast (wowt)

With gusts as high as the 40s blowing snow will be a concern with periods of blizzard conditions possible into Friday... even once the snow has stopped. This will combine with the cold to drop wind chills to 30-40 below zero with the coldest conditions Thursday into Friday.

Feels like forecast (wowt)

We’ll warm slightly into Christmas with highs in the teens. We’ll finally be back above freezing Wednesday.

5 day forecast (wowt)

