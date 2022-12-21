City connects majority of occupants with assistance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the fallout after the condemnation of an Omaha apartment complex continues, the City now says the majority of affected tenants have found new homes.

Omaha officials told residents Monday morning at Legacy Crossing, in the northwest part of the city, that they needed to relocate because of safety concerns. Omaha Fire and housing inspectors began Monday morning relocating residents at the apartment complex, due to “severe fire and housing code violations.”

Heartland Family Services said Wednesday morning that 154 of the estimated 162-165 households have been connected to some form of assistance. Owner Vukota Real Estate, based in Colorado, has placed the property into receivership. Omaha-based company Access Commercial will take over the property after the remaining apartments are checked for occupants or vacancy.

HFS said it has assigned a caseworker to each family to help find housing and secure other long-term needs.

NEED HELP? Legacy Crossing residents in need of assistance finding housing were advised to contact Heartland Family Service at 531-721-7401. Those who wish to offer assistance or volunteer are asked not to call this number so that it can remain open for those needing help.

WANT TO HELP? Those who would like to volunteer or offer other sorts of assistance are asked to reach out online or call 402-552-7418. You can also make a donation to HFS or to Legacy Crossing residents via the Omaha Community Foundation.

Paces said that HFS had estimated about half were relocated to hotels with kitchenettes, and the other half were staying with friends or family. Gift cards have also been distributed to assist with food and meal costs.

HFS has identified 250 units that are available to house those who have been displaced, but Paces stressed they won’t be an exact match for the need of the displaced tenants due to the various family sizes, available unit sizes, and price ranges those households require.

As fallout from the Legacy Crossing closure continues, many tenants are stuck trying to find another place to live.

MAACH Connect is assisting with deposit and first month’s rent in order to get residents into their new permanent housing quickly. HFS will also be internal resources as needed in order to provide that assistance quickly.

Paces said that about 80 of those families are OPS students, so HFS is also working to make sure they are able to stay in the school district if they want to, and to make sure they are picked up at their new location.

With the city putting a deadline of the end of the year for residents to clear out their belongings — and the holidays and weather making moving maneuvers rather tricky under normal circumstances — HFS has been working to prioritize storage units so that people can make sure to get their belongings out while still looking for their new homes.

