Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road...
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unidentified baby was found dead in Tucson over the weekend.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said authorities tried to revive the infant, but it was too late.

Police are now looking for the baby’s mother to ensure that she is safe and healthy. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

No further information was available as of Wednesday.

Arizona is a Safe Haven state, which means anyone who has a newborn they cannot care for can leave the infant with any EMT, fire station, or hospital, no questions asked.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan
Mason Goldman
Huskers land three commitments with signing day coming Wednesday
A danger sign is attached to the door of the affected apartment complex
Omaha apartment residents displaced due to severe code violations
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries

Latest News

FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US sending Patriots to Ukraine under $1.85B aid package
LIVE: 6 First Alert Traffic reports show multiple crashes affecting Interstate 80
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next to a statue of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
A home damaged by an earthquake can be seen in Rio Dell, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. A...
Communities still without power after California earthquake
A local emergency was declared and city services were impacted after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake...
Earthquake destroys homes, impacts city services in Calif.