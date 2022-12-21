6 First Alert Weather Day: Large winter storm moves into the area Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is the start of 3 consecutive 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS with freezing drizzle and light snow being the first threat we are tracking. Some areas will try to develop this morning but most will wait until after 11am and continue to develop into the afternoon. Areas of light snow will gradually fill in the map through the afternoon with heavier snow likely to hold off until the overnight.

6 First Alert Day (WOWT)

Temperatures will get a chance to warm into the lower 20s this afternoon before the strong cold front barrels in. We’ll have a south breeze up to 25 mph to help us get there today.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Snow intensity will pick up after 6pm tonight and really be enhanced along and behind the front overnight. That is when the dry fluffy snow will add up the fastest. I would expect most of the snow to be done by 2-3am in the metro and much of area. At least 3″ of powder and fluff is likely in the metro with isolated heavier amounts possible. The heaviest totals up near 6″ will likely be on the Iowa side of the river. Lighter totals will be west and northwest.

Snow Forecast (WOWT)

The cold front bringing the arctic air and the heaviest bursts of snow will move through around the 8-10pm window tonight. Temperatures will nose dive behind it as the northwest wind gusts ramp up as well.

Wind Tonight (WOWT)

Wind gusts up near 45 mph are likely all day Thursday and Thursday night. That will drive wind chills into the -25 to -40 range then and likely well into Friday morning too. It will be dangerously cold right into the Christmas weekend.

Wind Gusts Thursday (WOWT)

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

Overall the impacts of this storm will be very high with snow, blowing snow, low visibility, bitter cold wind chills and strong wind gusts.

Winter Threats (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

