University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor to retire

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced his retirement on Tuesday.

According to a video message Ronnie Green, he will retire at the end of June 2023, or whenever his successor can be installed.

“While these past 13 years have been exciting and exhilarating, they also have collectively been taxing on our physical and our mental batteries,” he said.

Green said in the video message, clearly a bit emotional at times with his wife at his side, that the decision was made with the consult of his family after some considerable reflection.

“Out of that reflection, we reached the family decision that 2023 would be the year for ‘Husker Jane’ and I to step away from public-facing life to focus our next chapter privately on our growing family and our faith,” he said before making the announcement.

Green reflected on his years at UNL and expressed gratitude for the journey.

“It has been a distinct calling, a privilege, honor, and our greatest pleasure to serve our university,” he said.

