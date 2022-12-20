University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor to retire

Ronnie Green announced his retirement as chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. (Video courtesy of UNL)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced his retirement on Tuesday.

According to a video message Ronnie Green, he will retire at the end of June 2023, or whenever his successor can be installed.

“While these past 13 years have been exciting and exhilarating, they also have collectively been taxing on our physical and our mental batteries,” he said.

Green said in the video message, clearly a bit emotional at times with his wife at his side, that the decision was made with the consult of his family after some considerable reflection.

“Out of that reflection, we reached the family decision that 2023 would be the year for ‘Husker Jane’ and I to step away from public-facing life to focus our next chapter privately on our growing family and our faith,” he said before making the announcement.

Green reflected on his years at UNL and expressed gratitude for the journey.

“It has been a distinct calling, a privilege, honor, and our greatest pleasure to serve our university,” he said.

Watch Green’s video message above.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A danger sign is attached to the door of the affected apartment complex
Omaha apartment residents displaced due to severe code violations
A valuable Huskers has turned down multiple NIL deals
6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
(Source: MGN)
Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says
Monday Forecast
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & freezing drizzle could impact the evening commute
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday

Latest News

Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat
Authorities were at Legacy Crossing Apartments on Monday morning, Dec. 19, 2022, to assist with...
Organization continues work to support displaced Omaha apartment residents
Fire at Omaha industrial building causes estimated $550,000 in damage
Stolen truck used in violent robbery recovered