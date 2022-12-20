University of Nebraska chancellor to retire

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced his retirement on Tuesday.

According to a video message Ronnie Green, he will retire at the end of June 2023, or whenever his successor can be installed.

Green said in the video message, with his wife at his side, that the decision was made with the consult of his family.

“It has been a distinct calling, a privilege, honor, and our greatest pleasure to serve our university,” he said, speaking through a bit of emotion.

Watch Green’s video message above.

