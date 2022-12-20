University of Nebraska chancellor to retire

Ronnie Green announced his retirement as chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. (Video courtesy of UNL)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced his retirement on Tuesday.

According to a video message Ronnie Green, he will retire at the end of June 2023, or whenever his successor can be installed.

Green said in the video message, with his wife at his side, that the decision was made with the consult of his family.

“It has been a distinct calling, a privilege, honor, and our greatest pleasure to serve our university,” he said, speaking through a bit of emotion.

Watch Green’s video message above.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A danger sign is attached to the door of the affected apartment complex
Omaha apartment residents displaced due to severe code violations
A valuable Huskers has turned down multiple NIL deals
6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
Monday Forecast
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & freezing drizzle could impact the evening commute
(Source: MGN)
Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says

Latest News

WOWT UNL CHANCELLOR GREEN
FULL VIDEO: UNL chancellor announces retirement
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Ukrainian band plays at Chabad of Nebraska
Festival music lifts spirits, shines light on Ukraine