Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Quiet & cold before the nasty winter weather rolls in

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are very cold in the single digits early this morning. Wind chills are near -10 as well. Unfortunately the strongest wind will line up with the coldest temps today as we try to warm into the teens this afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

North winds up to 25 mph will be the story all morning before backing off some this afternoon. That will keep the wind chills cold all day too.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Another cold night is ahead tonight just before the clouds start to increase. Those clouds set the stage for the snow that is likely to get going Wednesday afternoon and start off a string of 3 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS in a row.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Get all the latest on the snow, freezing drizzle, wind, cold and dangerous wind chills involved with the 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY here.

