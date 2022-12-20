Omaha scouts urge community to donate holiday lights at their recycling drive

Two Boy Scouts troops are collecting lights to keep them out of local landfills.
Area Boy Scouts are recycling Christmas lights and decor to keep them out of our landfills.
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During the holiday season, our holiday lights break and burn out. We tend to throw them away, but we don’t realize the significant harm it does.

Scouts BSA Troop 231 B & G started their Christmas lights drive two years ago. Gary Bittner is the scoutmaster and said this year they’ve been collecting lights since the start of November.

“Part of this is educating the community, as well as saying hey you don’t have to throw those Christmas lights in the garage bin,” Bittner said. “You can come recycle them and keep them out of the landfill.”

“My nephew, their elementary school in Lincoln had a holiday light drive,” Bittner said. “Part of this idea got expanded with our troops.”

Bittner said they want to prevent holiday lights from decomposing in landfills. Holiday lights contain glass and metals like copper that can sink into the earth and be harmful to the environment.

“Our partner in this is Scrap Central in Omaha they take the lights they grind them up and take the copper and get recycled, then the glass gets recycled.”

The scout group has already collected 2,162 pounds of lights and they expect to collect more with their upcoming drive on Jan. 7, 2023.

“We have lots of locations around Bellevue, Papillon, La Vista, and Plattsmouth.”

Barb Bittner is a committee member of the scout’s group.

Those old Christmas lights you have lying around can be recycled -- and a Boy Scout troop is taking care of it.

She said if you aren’t able to make it to the drive you can donate your Christmas lights at your own convenience at one of their 12 drop-off bins from Nov. 1, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023: Bellevue Public Library, LaVista Public Library, Sump Memorial Library, Plattsmouth Public Library, St. James United Methodist Church East and West in Bellevue, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, Bellevue District 3 Fire Station, Papillion Landing, and Papillion City Hall.

Bittner also said they’ve partnered with Texas Roadhouse, which will provide free coupons to those who attend the drive.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A danger sign is attached to the door of the affected apartment complex
Omaha apartment residents displaced due to severe code violations
A valuable Huskers has turned down multiple NIL deals
6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Mason Goldman
Huskers land three commitments with signing day coming Wednesday
(Source: MGN)
Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says

Latest News

6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday
Tenants at a condemned apartment complex are struggling to find other places to live.
Legacy Crossing resident doing what she can to find a home
Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was...
Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home
A Boy Scout troop is collecting old Christmas lights to recycle them.
Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights
Emily's First Alert Weather Day Update