Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat

(Jeremy Sallee)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft.

According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week.

On Dec. 14 at 10:17 a.m. officers responded to a robbery at the laundromat. An employee told police a man wearing all black clothes jumped over the counter, said he had a weapon and demanded cash. The man took the cash and left on foot.

Later on Dec. 19, officers responded again to the same laundromat for an overnight theft and destruction of property incident.

Police say Clausell was involved in both incidents. He was arrested for robbery, criminal impersonation, three counts of criminal mischief, three counts of theft, obstruction, and a traffic warrant.

