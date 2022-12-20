Omaha area school districts issue closings for Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several schools have opted to start their holiday breaks early as the Omaha-metro braces for an approaching winter storm looms.

Tuesday evening, several schools issued cancellations, including: Ralston, Elkhorn, Bellevue, Bennington, and Westside.

UNO is open Wednesday, but is closed Thursday.

Most Omaha Public Schools were already off, having started their holiday breaks this week.

Additionally, Metro bus line has altered its schedule, and Omaha Public Works plans to have a news conference Wednesday morning to review the city’s plans for clearing streets.

Omaha Metro is running limited service on Thursday and Friday in anticipation of the extreme cold.

Metro says most routes on Thursday and Friday will instead run on their Saturday schedules - but not all will.

Metro will change the schedule for multiple bus routes on Thursday and Friday (Omaha Metro Transit)

Route 16 will have three morning trips and three afternoon trips.

Northbound Morning: 5:08 a.m., 5:55 a.m., 7:10 a.m.



Southbound Morning: 5:15 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:45 a.m.



Northbound Afternoon: 3:34 p.m., 4:55 p.m., 6:10 p.m.



Southbound Afternoon: 4:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:43 p.m.

Some routes could be on detour or further reduced depending on conditions.

The City of La Vista has declared a snow emergency, effective from 6 p.m. Wednesday through Noon Friday, Dec. 23. All vehicles need to be moved off residential streets and emergency snow routes to give crews room to work.

