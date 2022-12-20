Nebraska woman waits months for moving company to return items

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of boxes have been delivered to a Bellevue address, but they have nothing to do with Christmas.

A move from another state has taken months and cost far more than expected. A 6 On Your Side investigation leads to results just in time for the holidays.

All that Laura McDonald wanted for Christmas is what she already owned.

“I finally had Christmas things I can pull out,” Laura said.

For a move from Salt Lake City to Bellevue, Laura’s belongings got picked up in August by one mover, but not delivered until four months later by another company not long after 6 News contacted the moving broker.

“We lit the fire under their touches’ and that got them moving. I think honestly that’s the only reason we have this stuff now.”

The first mover abandoned her belongings in a Nevada storage unit and disappeared, so the broker hired a second crew.

“Yeah, they said they were a rescue. A rescue and retrieval.”

In recent years the Better Business Bureau received 5,700 complaints nationally about movers and moving brokers.

“This is an industry that has a lot of great companies but there are bad actors that have given the industry a black eye,” said Jim Hegarty with the BBB. “And so we get a ton of complaints about this mike and it’s really important as we’ve seen in this case, bring these to our attention so we can contact the company and hopefully bring it to a resolution.”

A big relief Laura says, but it’s not completely resolved just yet.

After waiting four months, Laura’s apartment is crammed full of her belongings brought here by a rescue mover. But she says as she’s doing an inventory, there are still important items missing.

A flat-screen TV, two folding bookshelves, and a full bed frame missing from the delivery.

“We are tired of this and ready to be done and to move on.”

Laura hopes for a resolution by the new year.

America First Moving Services of Florida, which brokered the move, declined to comment on the four-month delay in delivery. The customer also ended up paying almost double the original estimate.

