Nebraska ag department reports 15th bird flu case

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Another small backyard flock in Knox County has been identified as having bird flu.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported in a Monday news release the state’s 15th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, was confirmed at a backyard flock in Knox County. The 14th was confirmed in a backyard flock here earlier this month.

The flock was depopulated and set to be disposed of in a manner aimed at curbing the spread of HPAI, which is highly contagious and often spread from flock to flock, be it through domesticated or wild birds.

Current Status of Impacted Farms:

Nebraska DHHS-confirmed bird flu cases as of Dec. 19, 2022. (Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services)

