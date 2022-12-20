Monday Dec. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 5 deaths, one of them pediatric

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: The local health department reported five COVID-19 deaths including one pediatric death on Monday.

“A young woman under 18 with multiple underlying conditions has become the county’s third pediatric COVID-19 death. She had been vaccinated,” the DCHD release states.

The other deaths reported were older than age 60.

“One man and three women over the age of 60 have died. All of them had been vaccinated, but their current vaccination status is not known,” the release states.

Douglas County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,238 people.

CASES: DCHD reported Monday that 491 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Thursday’s report.

The DCHD dashboard indicated the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people was at 326.1 cases as of Sunday, but that also included a backlog of several months’ worth of confirmed cases reported Thursday.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 176,812 cases.

POSITIVITY RATE: The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local positivity rate shot up to 24.6% as of Saturday, compared to 14.4% reported a week prior. That percentage comes from a total of 8,034 tests processed, up from about 6,400 tests recorded in each of the two weeks prior.

About a month ago, positivity was 11.4%; about two months ago, it was 10.2%. About a year ago, it was 10.3%.

The DCHD dashboard on Monday indicated the community level remained “low.”

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Sunday, area hospitals were caring for 166 adult COVID-19 patients, up from 158 reported Thursday. Of the current patients, seven were in pediatrics and nine adults were in ICUs; no patients were on ventilators.

Additionally, five adult patients were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

About a year ago, DCHD was reporting 288 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Sunday, hospitals were 84% full with 170 beds available, up from 144 reported Thursday. Area ICUs were 75% full with 74 beds available, up from 66 reported Thursday. Pediatric ICUs were 88% full with seven beds available, one more than reported Thursday. About a year ago, local hospitals were 85% full with 208 beds available, and ICUs were 92% full with 25 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The data on the DCHD dashboard show minimal to no increases in vaccination rates. To date, 10,309 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 10.1% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups are at 68.8% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated with 61.7% of eligible residents, ages 12 and older, receiving their booster or additional doses. Of youth ages 5-11, 42.4% are vaccinated; and 70.4% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the health department posts a COVID-19 summary, which was last updated at 8:35 a.m. Monday, pulling numbers from the CDC COVID data tracker.

DEATHS: To date, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported 320 COVID-19 deaths in Sarpy County and 48 deaths in Cass County. The dashboard does not provide any information about their age ranges or pre-existing conditions.

CASES: As of Monday, the dashboard was still reporting 313 active cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County and 42 in Cass County in the past seven days. The health district no longer provides demographic information for cases, and it doesn’t provide cumulative totals.

POSITIVITY RATE: The CDC COVID data tracker is showing “low” community levels for both Sarpy and Cass counties. According to the dashboard, the positivity rate for Sarpy County is 15.3%, down from 15.7% the week prior; and 14.2% in Cass County, down from 17.2% the week prior. Two weeks ago, it was 17.7% across the health district.

The case rates per 100,000 people are 167.2 for Sarpy County, up from 163.5 last week; and remained at 160 for Cass County.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department is still reporting 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sarpy County and two in Cass County. The new admissions per 100,000 people were at 8.8 for both counties, down from 9.2 the week prior.

VACCINATIONS: According to the CDC COVID tracker, vaccination rates remained at 69.2% in Sarpy County, and 64.3% in Cass County.

Three Rivers data snapshot

Here’s the latest data reported by the CDC COVID data tracker.

CASES: As of Monday, the tracker was reporting that for the week ending Dec. 14, there were 68 active cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County, 14 in Saunders County, and 21 in Washington County.

POSITIVITY RATE: The CDC COVID data tracker is showing “low” community levels for both Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties. According to the data, the positivity rate is at 16.5% for Dodge County, down from 20% reported a week ago; 14% in Saunders County, down slightly from 14.5% a week ago; and 25% for Washington County.

The case rates per 100,000 people are 786.8 for Dodge County, up from 186 reported a week ago and 303.6 two weeks ago; 64.8 for Saunders County, down from 97.3 a week prior; and 511.9 for Washington County, up from 241.2 a week ago.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The CDC is reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations in the health district account for 7.1% of all hospitalizations in the three counties, with new COVID-19 patient admissions per 100,000 people accounting for 8.8%, down from 9.3%. COVID-19 hospitalizations currently account for 5.6% of staffed ICU beds for the three counties.

VACCINATIONS: According to the CDC COVID tracker, vaccination rates remained at 55.8% in Dodge County, 54.8% in Saunders County, and 57.9% in Washington County.

