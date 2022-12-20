Man pleads no contest in fatal Omaha shooting

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting suspect appears in court and pleads no contest to second-degree murder.

Daniel Atherton, 25, is accused in a shooting incident from May 2022. He allegedly shot and killed Clinton Brownlee, 39, in the area of 65th and Ames.

Atherton then allegedly ran to a nearby home where he attempted to carjack a man. He allegedly put a gun to his head before tossing the gun and surrendering to police.

Daniel Atherton, 25
Daniel Atherton, 25(Omaha Police Department)

In court Tuesday, Atherton pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, attempted robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

A second charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony was dismissed.

Atherton will be sentenced March 23, 2023.

