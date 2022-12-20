Lincoln casino generates more than $800,000 in tax revenue in November

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Lincoln WarHorse Casino has generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue throughout November.

The November gaming tax revenue report from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission shows the new casino generated $809,627.78 in tax revenue.

Taxes generated are distributed to several entities:

  • 70% goes to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $566,739.45
  • 2.5% goes to the Nebraska General Fund: $20,240.69
  • 2.5% goes to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $20,240.69
  • 12.5% goes to the City of Lincoln: $101,203.47
  • 12.5% goes to Lancaster County: $101,203.47
In the 10 weeks since its opening, the casino has generated $1,950,406 in tax revenue.

