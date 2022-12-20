IRS investigating Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association

A nonprofit that works with police is under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Internal Revenue Service is investigating an Omaha nonprofit that assists Latino police officers and the south Omaha community.

Tax Attorney Howard Kaplan says the Latino Peace Officers Association is fully cooperating with a federal investigation. The organization’s vice president Greg Gonzalez says the bookkeeper for the non-profit has turned financial records over to the Internal Revenue Service.

Gonzalez says the attorney for the non-profit told him the Latino Peace Officers Association is being treated as a victim of fraud. He says federal agents have dealt directly with the bookkeeper and tax attorney. Gonzalez says he has not been contacted by federal agents but he and the board of the nonprofit will cooperate in any investigation.

