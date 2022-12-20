Huskers land three commitments with signing day coming Wednesday

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With signing day this Wednesday the Huskers 2023 class has grown to 19 high school players and one of the commitments is the highest rated player in the class. Princewill Umanmielen is a four-star edge rusher from Manor High School near Austin Texas. He has a brother who plays at Florida, the Gators also offered Princewell, in addition Arkansas, TCU, K-State, Mizzou and others.

Mason Goldman out of Gretna committed Monday night, his future is likely on the offensive line at 6-6 but he played both ways for the Dragons. Academics played a significant role in Mason’s decision, he plans to major in exercise science with a minor in sports medicine. His decision came down to Nebraska and Vanderbilt, his official visit over the weekend in Lincoln helped him decide. Another lineman joined the class, Jason Maciejczak out of Pierre, South Dakota. He flips from North Dakota and Rhule will make it a priority identifying players who FCS schools are recruiting who actually have the ability to play in the Big Ten. It all goes into the development Rhule plans to the program.

