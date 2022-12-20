Homeless man facing arson charges after Omaha building fire deemed intentional
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after investigators determined a fire had been intentionally set early Tuesday at a building near 26th and Harney streets.
Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Omaha Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at that location, observing smoke on arrival.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire about 40 minutes later.
No injuries were reported, but Omaha Fire investigators arrested a homeless man at the scene.
Kevin Rasmussen, 36, was booked into Douglas County Corrections on charges of second-degree arson and trespassing.
