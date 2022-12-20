Organization continues work to support displaced Omaha apartment residents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heartland Family Service, the organization assisting hundreds of residents evicted from an apartment complex in northwest Omaha, is planning to give an update Tuesday morning.

Omaha officials told residents Monday morning at Legacy Crossing, an apartment complex in the northwest part of the city, that they needed to relocate because of safety concerns.

Mindy Paces, vice president of housing safety and financial stability for HFS, said that as of 8 p.m. Monday, the organization had connected with 132 households — 230 adults and 145 children — to get them into temporary housing or make sure they otherwise had shelter. HFS connected with an additional 10 households since then, she said.

During the update Tuesday, Paces said HFS had assigned case managers to those needing help but also put the call out to any Legacy Crossing tenants whom the organization had not yet connected with to have them reach out for assistance.

NEED HELP? Legacy Crossing residents in need of assistance finding housing were advised to contact Heartland Family Service at 531-721-7401. Those who wish to offer assistance or volunteer are asked not to call this number so that it can remain open for those needing help.

WANT TO HELP? Those who would like to volunteer or offer other sorts of assistance are asked to reach out online or call 402-552-7418. You can also make a donation to HFS or to Legacy Crossing residents via the Omaha Community Foundation.

Paces said that HFS had estimated about half were relocated to hotels with kitchenettes, and the other half were staying with friends or family. Gift cards have also been distributed to assist with food and meal costs.

HFS has identified 250 units that are available to house those who have been displaced, but Paces stressed they won’t be an exact match for the need of the displaced tenants due to the various family sizes, available unit sizes, and price ranges those households require.

“I wish it were that way, but it’s not,” Paces said.

MAACH Connect is assisting with deposit and first month’s rent in order to get residents into their new permanent housing quickly. HFS will also be internal resources as needed in order to provide that assistance quickly.

Paces said that about 80 of those families are OPS students, so HFS is also working to make sure they are able to stay in the school district if they want to, and to make sure they are picked up at their new location.

Omaha Fire and housing inspectors began Monday morning relocating residents at the apartment complex, due to “severe fire and housing code violations.”

Acknowledging the frustration some have been feeling about the timeline of notification, Heartland Family Service said had residents been notified of the evictions earlier than Monday, there would not have been a proper structure in place to offer assistance.

The HFS “rapid rehousing team” was at the complex helping displaced residents. HFS had said Monday that staff will work throughout the week to assist all impacted individuals and families.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Paces said.

Displaced residents are given the autonomy to be able to make decisions about their new housing, HFS said, noting that it’s important that families feel secure about where they go to live.

HFS also noted that the timeline is not without its challenges. Weather impacts are expected to bear down later this week and businesses will be closed or have shorter hours over the holidays. But HFS doesn’t have hard deadlines for placing tenants, and dedicated staff that will work hard to make the transitions.

Omaha has condemned an apartment complex

According to Monday’s release from the mayor’s office, the fire department had become involved after a hoarding complaint. That report led fire inspectors to find further violations, including electrical hazards caused by damaged and vandalized furnaces, faulty fire doors and malfunctioning emergency exit lighting, as well as a lack of smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and carbon monoxide detectors.

More recent violations found included residents living in units with no heat and some dealing with standing water containing raw sewage. There were also incidents of vandalism happening in some of the vacant units.

Heartland Family Service has led the efforts to assist displaced residents. The Apartment Association of Nebraska has also offered support, helping to identify 100 immediate housing options within similar rent ranges.

