Fire at Omaha industrial building causes estimated $550,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an industrial building kept fire crews busy Monday afternoon.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 3:57 p.m. Monday crews were called to a fire alarm at a large industrial building near 102nd and I Street.

When crews arrived they saw smoke showing from the building. Sprinklers limited the fire damage, but it took crews over an hour to get the blaze under control.

All employees at the building evacuated before the fire department arrived.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and $500,000 to its contents.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

