Festival music lifts spirits, shines light on Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Chabad of Nebraska turned up the light and the music for Hanukkah Monday night.

“The best way to do it is with a little bit of honey... a lot of excitement, happiness and joy,” Chabad of Nebraska executive director Rabbi Mendel Katzman said. “Joy really does split and penetrate all barriers.”

With that, embracing Ukraine is a perfect gesture for Omaha’s celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights.

“We are in a dark tunnel, especially for our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, many of whom I know personally, but we are the same race, whether we know them personally or not, they still are one of us,” Rabbi Katzman said.

The eight day celebration is in fact also about music, what the rabbi calls the pen of the heart.

“In Judaism, music has always been front and center,” he said. “Its what we pray with, its what we celebrate with, what we cry and laugh with, basically an entire cycle is really connected through music.”

And for this celebration at Chabad in Omaha, the music was provided by a touring Ukrainian group based out of Chicago and Miami, The Tumbalalaika Band.

These four men may live in America, but their hearts beat for their homeland in Ukraine. And they say that during the festival of lights, music can ease a heavy heart.

“It’s not just (being) connected to god, any good voice and inclination lifts people up, their spirits up,” Tumbalalaika’s Peter Sadkhin said. “Hanukkah of lights is actually about lifting people up for better.”

Money raised at Monday night’s musical celebration will generate some of what’s needed for families in Ukraine through Chabad’s outreach programs, including, quite literally, generators in the winter months ahead.

