FBI serves warrant at Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Omaha agents served a federal search warrant Tuesday morning at Councilman Vinny Palermo’s south Omaha home.

Because it’s an ongoing investigation, the FBI isn’t saying why they were there.

6 News has also learned federal search warrants were served Tuesday at the offices of Police Athletics for Community Engagement, a nonprofit known as PACE that’s dedicated to helping at-risk children learn about the importance of education through sports like soccer, baseball, & flag football.

PACE was started in 2005 by the Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association. The chapter president is Johnny Palermo. Federal agents also served search warrants at his home.

Monday night, 6 News heard from the organization’s tax attorney, Howard Kaplan, who said the Latino Peace Officers Association and PACE are “fully cooperating with a federal investigation.”

The organization’s vice president Greg Gonzalez, retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief, says the bookkeeper turned financial records over to the Internal Revenue Service.

While investigators are staying silent on the reasons for the search warrants, 6 News knows that in order to get one, agents would have had to convince a judge they suspect some sort of criminal activity and that a search would bring invaluable evidence for the case.

6 News has not yet received a response or acknowledgment of a recent text sent to Councilman Palermo asking for comment.

