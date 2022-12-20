FBI serves warrant at Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo’s home

Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo(WOWT)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Omaha agents served a federal search warrant Tuesday morning at Councilman Vinny Palermo’s south Omaha home. 

Because it’s an ongoing investigation, the FBI isn’t saying why they were there.

6 News has also learned federal search warrants were served Tuesday at the offices of Police Athletics for Community Engagement, a nonprofit known as PACE that’s dedicated to helping at-risk children learn about the importance of education through sports like soccer, baseball, & flag football.

PACE was started in 2005 by the Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association.  The chapter president is Johnny Palermo.  Federal agents also served search warrants at his home.

Monday night, 6 News heard from the organization’s tax attorney, Howard Kaplan, who said the Latino Peace Officers Association and PACE are “fully cooperating with a federal investigation.”

The organization’s vice president Greg Gonzalez, retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief, says the bookkeeper turned financial records over to the Internal Revenue Service.

While investigators are staying silent on the reasons for the search warrants, 6 News knows that in order to get one, agents would have had to convince a judge they suspect some sort of criminal activity and that a search would bring invaluable evidence for the case.

6 News has not yet received a response or acknowledgment of a recent text sent to Councilman Palermo asking for comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A danger sign is attached to the door of the affected apartment complex
Omaha apartment residents displaced due to severe code violations
A valuable Huskers has turned down multiple NIL deals
6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
(Source: MGN)
Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says
Monday Forecast
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & freezing drizzle could impact the evening commute
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday

Latest News

Homeless man facing arson charges after Omaha building fire deemed intentional
Jason Jones was arrested in August for his alleged role in the killings
Bond set at $1M for Nebraska woman accused in quadruple homicide
Douglas County Health Department shares advice on keeping safe in cold weather
Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat