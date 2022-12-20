Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly Tuesday ahead of a mid-week storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a round of light snow and ice Monday we’re keeping an eye on the middle of the week for our next big weather maker. Tuesday offers a break from the activity but not the cold... we’ll start the day in the single digits and only warm to a high of 16 in the Metro.

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

Our next system to watch moves in Wednesday afternoon and will bring snow through the first half of Thursday. Strong winds and intense cold will last through Friday... Travel concerns dur to blowing snow are expected through Friday along with dangerous wind chills. All three days are 6 First Alert Weather Days.

6FAWD Wed-Fri (wowt)

The metro sees 4″-7″ of snow Wed-Thu with isolated higher amounts possible in W Iowa. To the NW totals drop.

Metro snow (wowt)

Snow potential (wowt)

With gusts as high as the 40s and 50s blowing snow will be a concern with periods of blizzard conditions possible. This will combine with the cold to drop wind chills to 30-40 below zero with the coldest conditions Thursday into Friday.

We’ll warm slightly into Christmas with highs in the teens. We’ll finally be back above freezing Wednesday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

