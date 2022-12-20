Douglas County Health Department shares advice on keeping safe in cold weather

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department urges people to take caution in the cold weather expected later this week.

6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday

The Health Department says the cold weather can bring serious health risks. Infants and the elderly are especially at risk for serious injury or illness caused by extreme cold.

Following advice from the Health Department can help you stay safe in the brutal cold:

  • Limit time outdoors
  • Wear multiple layers of clothing
  • Loose-fitting clothes are best because tight clothes can hinder your blood circulation
  • Waterproof boots with insulated, or multiple pairs of socks give the best protection
  • A hat can slow the loss of body heat
  • Be sure to protect your ears, face, hands, and feet

It’s also advised to be careful with portable heating devices, Never use a device indoors if it takes combustible fuel, like lanterns or grills. Candles should not be left unattended.

Space heaters can also be dangerous if not used correctly.

Those with travel plans should also take caution. If the Weather Service has issued a warning, it’s best to avoid or delay traveling. If you have to travel, tell friends and family your route and arrival time. And keep a cell phone charged in case you need to urgently contact someone.

Preparing your car for the brutal cold is also advised. The Health Department recommends keeping your gas tank full and having a full safety kit, including blankets, jumper cables, a flashlight, a shovel, and maps. If your car gets stuck in the snow, you can stay inside it to keep warm. Avoid idling the engine for more than 10 minutes per hour. Also, keep a downwind window slightly open and ensure the tail pipe is clear.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A danger sign is attached to the door of the affected apartment complex
Omaha apartment residents displaced due to severe code violations
A valuable Huskers has turned down multiple NIL deals
6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
(Source: MGN)
Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says
Monday Forecast
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & freezing drizzle could impact the evening commute
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday

Latest News

Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat
Authorities were at Legacy Crossing Apartments on Monday morning, Dec. 19, 2022, to assist with...
Organization continues work to support displaced Omaha apartment residents
Fire at Omaha industrial building causes estimated $550,000 in damage
Stolen truck used in violent robbery recovered