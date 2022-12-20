Douglas County Health Department shares advice on keeping safe in cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department urges people to take caution in the cold weather expected later this week.

The Health Department says the cold weather can bring serious health risks. Infants and the elderly are especially at risk for serious injury or illness caused by extreme cold.

Following advice from the Health Department can help you stay safe in the brutal cold:

Limit time outdoors

Wear multiple layers of clothing

Loose-fitting clothes are best because tight clothes can hinder your blood circulation

Waterproof boots with insulated, or multiple pairs of socks give the best protection

A hat can slow the loss of body heat

Be sure to protect your ears, face, hands, and feet

It’s also advised to be careful with portable heating devices, Never use a device indoors if it takes combustible fuel, like lanterns or grills. Candles should not be left unattended.

Space heaters can also be dangerous if not used correctly.

Those with travel plans should also take caution. If the Weather Service has issued a warning, it’s best to avoid or delay traveling. If you have to travel, tell friends and family your route and arrival time. And keep a cell phone charged in case you need to urgently contact someone.

Preparing your car for the brutal cold is also advised. The Health Department recommends keeping your gas tank full and having a full safety kit, including blankets, jumper cables, a flashlight, a shovel, and maps. If your car gets stuck in the snow, you can stay inside it to keep warm. Avoid idling the engine for more than 10 minutes per hour. Also, keep a downwind window slightly open and ensure the tail pipe is clear.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.