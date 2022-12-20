Douglas County Board approves raise for correctional officers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County correctional officers are getting a boost in starting pay.

Mike Myers, director of the Department of Corrections, said in a press release that starting pay for correctional officers in the county will increase from $23.23 per hour to $30 an hour, effective immediately.

The pay raise was made possible after the Douglas County Board approved a collective bargaining agreement between the department and the Fraternal Order of Police.

“Our Correctional Officers, on a daily basis, overcome incredible challenges and face dangerous situations with a balance of courage and compassion,” Myers said in a statement. “This agreement compensates them in a manner commensurate with the service they provide to the citizens of Douglas County.”

Myers said the new pay rate is among the highest for correctional officers in the U.S.

