Bond set at $1M for Nebraska woman accused in quadruple homicide

Jason Jones was arrested in August for his alleged role in the killings
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in the second arrest in the case of a quadruple homicide.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Carrie Jones is now accused of killing one of the four victims in the August homicides.

Documents also claim she and her husband, Jason Jones, tried to hide evidence.

Carrie Jones
Carrie Jones(Antelope County Sheriff's Office)

Police at first said in the early morning on Aug. 4, Jason Jones killed 86-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford, and their 55-year-old daughter, Dana Twiford in their home in Laurel. He allegedly then went to his neighbor’s home and killed 53-year-old Michele Ebeling.

Jason Jones was arrested shortly after the homicides. He was hospitalized for burns after allegedly setting fire to the homes of the victims.

Now court documents allege Carrie Jones killed Gene Twiford.

She’s charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and accessory to a felony.

Carrie Jones’ bond was set at $1 million Friday. Her arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023.

