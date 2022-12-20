Basset and Beagle Rescue in Boys Town gifted truck to help with operations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland works around the community and across state lines to get animals into a safe environment.

Now, they’re getting some much-needed assistance.

They were gifted a mobile rescue truck from Operation Frodo.

It’s a 2018 Nissan Titan, donated by Nissan. The truck will go wherever it needs to.

It has specially fitted bumpers and a rig on the top to carry as much as a boat.

“Having a vehicle like the one that we’re getting, is going to help us, especially in emergency situations,” says Megan McKillip with the rescue. ”So whenever there is hurricanes, tornados, floods, even hoarding situations, we can get a lot of dogs out of there really quickly.”

Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland is a local rescue. They serve hound dogs in the Midwest, many of which come from the deep south. These animals are transported up to Omaha, Kansas City, and the Des Moines areas in order for them to find loving homes.

McKillip says many shelters in the south are overrun with these specific breeds, so they’re trying to help ease the burden.

“In some states, it’s even legal to just leave your dog in the field after you’re done hunting. A lot of people give up beagles and hound dogs because they won’t hunt anymore, or they’re gun-shy. People also don’t spay and neuter… and then everybody has puppies, and it just compounds the problem.”

The rescue is entirely run by volunteers and they operate out of their own homes.

“To have a large vehicle that we can transport multiple dogs, means that we can save more dogs,” says McKillip

