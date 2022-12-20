6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re tracking a winter storm arriving Wednesday that brings severe impacts through Friday... Wednesday-Friday will be 6 First Alert Weather Days thanks to snow, wind and extreme cold.

While the exact details will still need to be worked out, it does appear likely that snow will begin to develop across the region by Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Accumulating snow looks likely with this system, and could be having impacts by the evening drive. Impacts will be compounded by the very cold conditions meaning any snow that falls will accumulate. Many areas at this time look like they will end up with four to seven inches of snow with isolated higher amounts possible.

Gusty winds will develop as the snow begins to end Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which could result in blowing and drifting snow as well as limited visibility, even if we only have light snow amounts on the ground. The strong winds will be pulling in some brutally cold air.

By Thursday morning, it is quite possible that air temperatures will be dropping below zero. Coupled with the strong winds, our wind chill factor could be falling into the -20 to -40 degree range. That is reaching into dangerously cold levels where hypothermia and even frostbite can occur quickly if the proper precautions aren’t taken. The coldest will likely come Thursday evening into Friday as we may see wind chills approach -45 degrees in a few spots. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will struggle to get above zero degrees, marking some of the coldest weather we have seen since February of 2021.

Stay tuned through the week for the latest on this developing storm system and the impacts it could have on our area.

