Severe turbulence hurts 5 on United flight

Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe...
Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe turbulence on Monday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Severe turbulence injured two passengers and three crew members on a United Airlines flight on Monday.

Officials with the carrier said medical personnel were called to Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to treat the patients.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

United Airlines issued a statement saying they are grateful to their crew for keeping everyone on the flight as safe as possible considering the circumstances.

This comes one day after at least three-dozen people suffered turbulence-caused injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Sunday.

Eleven of those people were listed in serious condition, according to Honolulu emergency medical services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A valuable Huskers has turned down multiple NIL deals
6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
Arctic blast with snow and dangerous cold later this week
6 First Alert Weather Days: Light snow Monday, snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday
Monday Forecast
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & freezing drizzle could impact the evening commute
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Snow potential through Monday evening
David’s Evening Forecast - Light snow likely Monday morning

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
2 dogs die in overnight Omaha house fire
Omaha Police investigate Monday morning cuttings
LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Omaha apartment residents being relocated for severe code violations