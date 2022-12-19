Police investigate vehicle shooting in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old woman hurt Sunday evening.

According to the OPD report, ShotSpotter detected “numerous rounds of gunfire” at 6:34 p.m. near 30th and Pinkey streets. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

Police were notified a few minutes later, at 6:52 p.m., that a shooting victim had arrived at Creighton-CHI hospital saying they had been in a vehicle at the same location as where the shooting was reported. The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, the OPD report states.

According to the report, the victim told police that a black man wearing a puffy coat and a face mask shot at the vehicle she was riding in.

As OPD continue to investigate the incident, they’re asking anyone with information that might assist them to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

