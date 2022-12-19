Police investigate vehicle shooting in north Omaha

(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old woman hurt Sunday evening.

According to the OPD report, ShotSpotter detected “numerous rounds of gunfire” at 6:34 p.m. near 30th and Pinkey streets. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

Police were notified a few minutes later, at 6:52 p.m., that a shooting victim had arrived at Creighton-CHI hospital saying they had been in a vehicle at the same location as where the shooting was reported. The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, the OPD report states.

According to the report, the victim told police that a black man wearing a puffy coat and a face mask shot at the vehicle she was riding in.

As OPD continue to investigate the incident, they’re asking anyone with information that might assist them to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A valuable Huskers has turned down multiple NIL deals
6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
Arctic blast with snow and dangerous cold later this week
6 First Alert Weather Days: Light snow Monday, snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday
Monday Forecast
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & freezing drizzle could impact the evening commute
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Snow potential through Monday evening
David’s Evening Forecast - Light snow likely Monday morning

Latest News

2 dogs die in overnight Omaha house fire
Omaha Police investigate Monday morning cuttings
Omaha apartment residents being relocated for severe code violations
Arctic blast with snow and dangerous cold later this week
6 First Alert Weather Days: Light snow Monday, snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday