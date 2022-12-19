Omaha Salvation Army to open warming centers amid cold weather

(KAUZ)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three warming centers are opening as cold weather sets in.

The Salvation Army of Omaha says three warming centers will open starting Tuesday this week.

“When the weather turns dangerously cold, The Salvation Army opens warming centers to serve the most vulnerable in our community,” The Salvation Army said. “Extreme cold weather can be especially dangerous for the elderly, the very young, and those with specific medical conditions.”

The warming centers are free to use and offer climate-controlled spaces to warm up.

Three locations will be open Tuesday, Dec. 20 through Friday, Dec. 23 at the following locations:

Omaha North Corps, 2424 Pratt Street from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Omaha Citadel Corps, 3738 Cuming Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Omaha Kroc Center, 2825 Y Steet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

