Omaha Police investigate Monday morning cuttings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were injured in separate cutting incidents Monday.

According to Omaha Police, at 12:31 a.m. officers responded to an apartment near 60th and Sorensen Parkway for a domestic violence assault.

When officers arrived they found a 32-year-old victim who had been stabbed.

Police identified a suspect as Roykeyvius Spencer, who was arrested for third-degree felony domestic violence assault.

Later at 5 a.m., Omaha Police responded after a man walked into Methodist Hospital for cutting injuries. The victim was later relocated to Nebraska Medical Center for further treatment.

The 44-year-old victim told police he confronted a man who was rummaging through his car near 77th Avenue and Burt Street.

The two struggled and the suspect pulled out a knife and cut the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

