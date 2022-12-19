Omaha Police investigate Monday morning cuttings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were injured in separate cutting incidents Monday.
According to Omaha Police, at 12:31 a.m. officers responded to an apartment near 60th and Sorensen Parkway for a domestic violence assault.
When officers arrived they found a 32-year-old victim who had been stabbed.
Police identified a suspect as Roykeyvius Spencer, who was arrested for third-degree felony domestic violence assault.
Later at 5 a.m., Omaha Police responded after a man walked into Methodist Hospital for cutting injuries. The victim was later relocated to Nebraska Medical Center for further treatment.
The 44-year-old victim told police he confronted a man who was rummaging through his car near 77th Avenue and Burt Street.
The two struggled and the suspect pulled out a knife and cut the victim.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.
