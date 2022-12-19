Omaha Police Department warns residents of porch pirates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jaynie Salehi is a nurse, but she wanted to start a passion project to share her love of crafting. So, she ordered some equipment.

“A belt sander, a miter saw, so very expensive items to start up my woodworking business,” Salehi said.

But before she or her neighbor got home to take in the packages, someone got to them first.

“We saw that he had an empty box as a decoy. I guess he tried to look like a delivery guy, and just hurried away with three other packages,” said Salehi.

Her neighbor’s camera also caught the thief, which shows it wasn’t a one-man job since someone else drives off.

“The stuff that he stole, it was up to a little over $300 worth of stuff, so he hit the jackpot.”

Salehi is far from alone. Numerous people in the metro have been hit by porch pirates. Although the Omaha Police Department doesn’t differentiate between porch pirate thefts and other types, Officer Chris Gordon said that they see an uptick between October through January.

“Typically there is more activity this time of year obviously with Christmas presents being delivered and holidays and people traveling,” said Gordon.

A different viewer in the Bellevue area shared a video with 6 News of another blatant theft. The video shows what looks to be a woman in a pink jacket picking up a package and just walking away. The homeowner told 6 News that thankfully, there was only $25 dollars worth of stuff: a screen protector and a stylus.

To make your packages less susceptible to this trend, there are things you can do.

“If you can have a package delivered to your work, that’d be best. Or if you buy it from a store, have it shipped to the store. That keeps your exposure down,” said Gordon.

If it’s a big-ticket item that needs to be delivered to your home, one option is to request delivery confirmation, which requires you to sign in order to receive the package.

“We recommend that if you reach out to the United States Postal Service, you can put a hold and they can hold everything there at one of their postal sites. That way you can go there and pick it up yourself versus having it exposed on your property,” he said.

Omaha Police shared that insurance is sometimes an option to consider. It could cost a few extra bucks for piece of mind.

But if it does happen to you, you can file a police report and submit any footage you can, which is what Salehi did.

“I would recommend getting a doorbell camera for instances like this. It’s really really sad,” she said.

That’s used by patrol officers in the area.

“If we get surveillance video, it helps us create bulletins for the department where we can distribute those to the officers, and they can maybe look for the vehicle that’s in the video. Especially if it’s in their patrol district, they can be more aware of the activity,” said Gordon.

