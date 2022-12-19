Omaha apartment residents being relocated for severe code violations

(Live 5)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents at an Omaha apartment complex are being told to relocate.

According to the Office of Mayor Jean Stothert, Monday morning Omaha fire and housing inspectors began relocating residents at an apartment complex due to “severe fire and housing code violations.”

Mayor Stothert, along with Fire Chief Dan Olsen, Planning Director Dave Fanslau and City Attorney Matt Kuhse will host a news conference with further information at 1 p.m.

Agencies assisting the affected residents will also be in attendance.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

