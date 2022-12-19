Mount Crescent opening for 2022-23 season Wednesday

CRESCENT, Iowa (WOWT) - One of Pottawattamie County’s top attractions is set to open later this week.

Mount Crescent Ski Area is slated to start its season Wednesday, Dec. 21st, at 10 a.m. The first lift of the season will journey up the ski hill, followed by an appearance from Santa at the main lodge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to snap pictures and get those last minute wishes in.

The county purchased the ski area last December, with management officially being turned over in July. The county says improvements have been made to the infrastructure, customer experience and snowmaking -- with more enhancements coming.

Doors open to the public Wednesday morning at 9:00, with the ceremonial lift taking place around 10. Skiing and snowboarding will be open until 5 p.m.

