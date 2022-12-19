McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a car and semi-truck that occurred in the area of County Road E and Highway 81 north of Fairmont at 9:42 a.m.

According to officials, a vehicle, driven by Tol, attempted to turn right onto Highway 81. As the car pulled out in front of the semi, it was struck on the driver’s side. The semi pushed the vehicle across both lanes of traffic and entered a field west of Highway 81.

Tol was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCool Junction Officials said a therapist with Fillmore County Hospital is available for students to talk to over Christmas break by calling 402-759-3192.

“With our deepest sympathy we share that Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction High School, was killed this morning in a vehicle accident,” said a McCool Junction spokesperson on Facebook. “We will be providing support for students and staff throughout the coming days.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A valuable Huskers has turned down multiple NIL deals
6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
A danger sign is attached to the door of the affected apartment complex
Omaha apartment residents displaced due to severe code violations
Monday Forecast
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & freezing drizzle could impact the evening commute
Arctic blast with snow and dangerous cold later this week
6 First Alert Weather Days: Light snow Monday, snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Latest News

Snowblowing at Mt. Crescent Ski Area
Mount Crescent opening for 2022-23 season Wednesday
Omaha Salvation Army to open warming centers amid cold weather
Image depicting traffic cones
Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November
A danger sign is attached to the door of the affected apartment complex
Omaha apartment residents displaced due to severe code violations
6 News teams up with Red Cross for Holiday Blood Drive