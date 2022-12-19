McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a car and semi-truck that occurred in the area of County Road E and Highway 81 north of Fairmont at 9:42 a.m.

According to officials, a vehicle, driven by Tol, attempted to turn right onto Highway 81. As the car pulled out in front of the semi, it was struck on the driver’s side. The semi pushed the vehicle across both lanes of traffic and entered a field west of Highway 81.

Tol was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCool Junction Officials said a therapist with Fillmore County Hospital is available for students to talk to over Christmas break by calling 402-759-3192.

“With our deepest sympathy we share that Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction High School, was killed this morning in a vehicle accident,” said a McCool Junction spokesperson on Facebook. “We will be providing support for students and staff throughout the coming days.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.