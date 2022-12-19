Hiland Dairy works with Omaha Public Schools to deliver milk cartons to hungry families

Thousands of pints of milk are given to Open Door Mission
By Erin Hartley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of cartons of milk will be going to hungry families, just in time for the holidays.

Hiland Dairy worked with Omaha Public Schools to collect milk cartons from the schools and bring them over to Open Door Mission.

They’ve been doing this collection for years. All the collected milk from OPS schools is brought to eight schools. Two trucks pick up the milk from these stops.

Since OPS kids are officially on their winter break, these cartons of milk would sit in the schools and go to waste. Instead, they’re going to hungry families.

“Christmas is a good time anyway right? But at least they get a meal. They get a glass of milk which is probably one of the best drinks you can have anymore. So it’s a great effect for the community,” says Scott Barnard, District Sales Manager at Hiland Dairy Omaha Division.

They ended up collecting around 15,000 half pints of milk.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A valuable Huskers has turned down multiple NIL deals
6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
A danger sign is attached to the door of the affected apartment complex
Omaha apartment residents displaced due to severe code violations
Monday Forecast
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & freezing drizzle could impact the evening commute
Arctic blast with snow and dangerous cold later this week
6 First Alert Weather Days: Light snow Monday, snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Latest News

Omaha Police share tips on avoiding package thieves
Omaha Police Department warns residents of porch pirates
A food pantry served many families Monday amid the cold weather
Black Men United food pantry helps hundreds of Omaha families
Omaha has condemned an apartment complex
Hundreds of renters told to leave Omaha apartment complex
A pediatric COVID-19 death is reported in Douglas County
Girl under 18 years old dies of COVID-19 in Douglas County
A food pantry served many families Monday amid the cold weather
Line for Omaha food pantry stretches on for blocks