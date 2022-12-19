Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says

Utility reports 2nd outage caused by a circuit lockout
(Source: MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two incidents left thousands of OPPD customers in Douglas County briefly without electricity Monday morning.

The Omaha Public Power District noted the first outage affecting about 1,300 customers in a 9:45 a.m. update indicating the outage incident had happened about 10 minutes earlier. Customers in the area bordered by Grant and Webster streets to the north and south and between 42nd and 58th street on the east and west were initially impacted by the outage, according to the OPPD website.

At 10:15 a.m., OPPD crews determined that a construction crew had hit a primary underground cable near one of the utility’s substations. Power was restored at about 10:40 a.m., according to the OPPD update.

About an hour later, OPPD reported a second outage occurred due to a circuit lockout. The 11:12 a.m. outage affected about 3,000 customers for about an hour.

