Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two incidents left thousands of OPPD customers in Douglas County briefly without electricity Monday morning.

The Omaha Public Power District noted the first outage affecting about 1,300 customers in a 9:45 a.m. update indicating the outage incident had happened about 10 minutes earlier. Customers in the area bordered by Grant and Webster streets to the north and south and between 42nd and 58th street on the east and west were initially impacted by the outage, according to the OPPD website.

At 10:15 a.m., OPPD crews determined that a construction crew had hit a primary underground cable near one of the utility’s substations. Power was restored at about 10:40 a.m., according to the OPPD update.

All power has been restored to those impacted by a construction crew hitting an underground cable this morning. - https://t.co/7qnqddnIDe — OPPDStorm (@OPPDStorm) December 19, 2022

About an hour later, OPPD reported a second outage occurred due to a circuit lockout. The 11:12 a.m. outage affected about 3,000 customers for about an hour.

Crews have restored power to all of the 3,004 customers in Douglas County who lost power due to a circuit lockout. - https://t.co/TwdZSe5l0B — OPPDStorm (@OPPDStorm) December 19, 2022

