Black Men United food pantry helps hundreds of Omaha families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of metro families lined up near 30th and Ames Monday morning to get some help for the holidays.

The line for Black Men United’s food pantry stretched down 30th Street for several blocks.

For DeJuan Whitlow and Alec Conrad, this pantry is a lifeline.

“We’re barely making it on our own -- we have families, it’s hard to make ends meet,” Conrad said. “We can barely do it and we’re trying to support our kids and our own families.”

People lined up in their cars to receive food and cleaning products. Members of the nonprofit tell 6 News there’s a great need in our community -- and that need continues to grow.

“We started off serving about 300 families a month, and it’s skyrocketed up to 500 to 600 a month,” said pantry manager Colleen Cannon. “The need is great.”

People were also able to walk up to receive food and organizers tell us they also help out the homeless.

Black Men United has been operating this pantry since 2019.

They tell us they can always use more volunteers to help donate and distribute food. If you’d like to help, give the pantry a call at (402) 213-7053.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.