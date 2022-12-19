6 News teams up with Red Cross for Holiday Blood Drive

The Red Cross asks you to make an appointment and give back
(WEAU)
By Jacqueline Fernandez
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is on your side, we’re teaming up with the Red Cross Monday and donating blood at multiple locations throughout the metro.

Donors we spoke with say it’s worth it.

“It doesn’t hurt and it doesn’t take long. It makes you feel good,” says donor Kris Saxton.

Donating blood is free and you leave knowing you potentially saved someone’s life.

“You know it’s really fantastic,” says Kimberly Yost. “The Red Cross like a week or two or three weeks later, all of a sudden you’ll get an email or a letter and they tell you actually where your blood has gone.”

There’s even proof you’re helping the community.

All blood types are welcome and all blood types are needed.

“There are many people out there who need blood and there is quite a shortage sometimes, so, it’s great to be a person who can help out those in need,” says Richard Yost.

That’s why 6 News is teaming up with the Red Cross to help make a difference.

The staff is welcoming and knowledgeable and you even get a free t-shirt for your donation.

“I feel good. it’s the least I can do,” says Saxton.

Find a location near you to donate blood

The 6 News blood drive is happening again Tuesday. You’re asked to make an appointment before you show up to donate and it’s easy. You can register to secure your spot through the Red Cross app, their website, or by phone.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A valuable Huskers has turned down multiple NIL deals
6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
Arctic blast with snow and dangerous cold later this week
6 First Alert Weather Days: Light snow Monday, snow and brutal cold Wednesday through Friday
Monday Forecast
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & freezing drizzle could impact the evening commute
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Snow potential through Monday evening
David’s Evening Forecast - Light snow likely Monday morning

Latest News

Omaha Hanukkah Celebration
Omaha Hanukkah Celebration
An Omaha Apartment complex is shut down for severe housing violations
Omaha apartment complex shut down for code violations - Full news conference
(Source: MGN)
Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says
2 dogs die in overnight Omaha house fire