6 News teams up with Red Cross for Holiday Blood Drive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is on your side, we’re teaming up with the Red Cross Monday and donating blood at multiple locations throughout the metro.

Donors we spoke with say it’s worth it.

“It doesn’t hurt and it doesn’t take long. It makes you feel good,” says donor Kris Saxton.

Donating blood is free and you leave knowing you potentially saved someone’s life.

“You know it’s really fantastic,” says Kimberly Yost. “The Red Cross like a week or two or three weeks later, all of a sudden you’ll get an email or a letter and they tell you actually where your blood has gone.”

There’s even proof you’re helping the community.

All blood types are welcome and all blood types are needed.

“There are many people out there who need blood and there is quite a shortage sometimes, so, it’s great to be a person who can help out those in need,” says Richard Yost.

That’s why 6 News is teaming up with the Red Cross to help make a difference.

The staff is welcoming and knowledgeable and you even get a free t-shirt for your donation.

“I feel good. it’s the least I can do,” says Saxton.

The 6 News blood drive is happening again Tuesday. You’re asked to make an appointment before you show up to donate and it’s easy. You can register to secure your spot through the Red Cross app, their website, or by phone.

