6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & freezing drizzle could impact the evening commute

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With all the focus on late in the week, a little snow and freezing drizzle is trying to sneak through the area today. Watch for snow to move into the area after 8am today and continue on and off in the area through the evening drive before some colder air dives in.

6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day(wowt)

Up to 2″ of snow is possible in a few spots from this round of snow with some area of freezing drizzle as well. This could be just enough to cause issues on the road through the afternoon. Temperatures that warm to near 32 degrees will help out the roads a bit thankfully.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Not much wind today but it could pick up a bit tonight after the colder air starts to dive in from the north.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)
Monday Snowfall
Monday Snowfall(WOWT)

Tuesday looks to be the calmest day of the week but still very cold with highs in the teens. This is before the next bigger storm system starts to develop Wednesday afternoon bringing much more snow and arctic air in behind it. Wednesday through Friday are 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due to blowing snow, gusty wind and dangerous wind chills. Get the latest on all of that here.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

