2 dogs die in overnight Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in a garage killed two dogs overnight.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded at 4:03 a.m. to a fire at a house near 41st and Binney Street.

When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. The fire was extinguished after a short time.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs died and were recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the structure. The cause is still under investigation.

