Westside’s Jaylen Lloyd picks Nebraska, will participate in track and football

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of North Omaha, track star and standout wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd announced he will be playing football and running track at Nebraska. The senior originally planned on announcing his commitment on November 27th. At the time, Nebraska was not a part of Lloyd’s top four schools. Lloyd said he was all set to commit to run track at Florida, until he got sick and cancelled the announcement. That same day, the Huskers hired Matt Rhule as the next head football coach. Lloyd was one of Rhule’s first offers.

”Ultimately my decision was going to come down to am I going to run track? Or am I going to run track and play football? So track was always going to be in there,” said Lloyd after committing to the Huskers. “With the old staff saying I could run track and possibly play football it was like-- it was not what I really wanted. And then the new staff coming in saying-- they priortized me at football. They see me as a football player. That really changed by mind a lot.”

Lloyd passed up track offers from Florida, Georgia, Texas Tech, and Illinois.

