Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association hands out meal boxes to families across the city

The Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association delivered meal boxes to families across the city...
The Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association delivered meal boxes to families across the city on Saturday.(John Grinvalds)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Most of the time, when a fire engine rolls up to a Lincoln home, it’s because something went wrong: a structure fire or medical emergency.

But on Saturday, the Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association flipped that script and rolled out as bearers of gifts and good news--delivering meal boxes to families all across Lincoln.

”We’ve gone through this pandemic with COVID,” said Chad Walter, president of the Lincoln Firefighters Benefit Association. “Now we’re dealing with inflation and everyone has a different story, but the end part is that we all need a little help every now and then.”

In total, crews handed out 25 meal boxes put together by Hy-Vee. The Benefit Association identifies recipients based off need. They often deliver to families they’ve seen throughout the year, meaning those who’ve faced fires or medical emergencies. Money from the Association’s dues pay for the boxes.

”This just kind of completes the circle and it makes us know, and it hopefully lets the citizens know, too, that we’re all just one big community,” said Alan Crist, a fire captain.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash involving semi on HWY 6
Omaha teen killed in crash on Highway 6
Snowblowing at Mt. Crescent Ski Area
Snowblowers working overtime as a new era opens at Mt. Crescent
First Alert - Snow and brutal cold likely next week
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and brutal cold likely Wednesday into Thursday
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse appears in front of the University of Florida Board of Trustees on...
Sasse’s exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
A coffee shop is hit by a car, but they didn't let it affect business
‘Business as usual’: Omaha diner operates despite car crashing into its wall

Latest News

Iowa Democratic Party chair steps down after caucus move
Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cold today, snow returns Monday
First Alert - Snow and brutal cold likely next week
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and brutal cold likely Wednesday into Thursday
Sunny but cold today, snow returns Monday