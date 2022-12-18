Iowa Democratic Party chair steps down after caucus move

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The head of the Iowa Democratic Party plans to step down in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa’s caucuses.

Ross Wilburn announced Saturday that he won’t run for re-election as party chairman in January.

In addition to losing their first-in-the-nation status, Democrats lost several key races last month as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley cruised to re-election and two longtime Democratic officeholders lost their positions.

The next chairman will lead Iowa Democrats as they decide whether to comply with the national party’s decision or follow a state law that requires the caucuses to be held at least eight days before any other presidential nominating contest.

