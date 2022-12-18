David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cold today, snow returns Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the single digits around the metro. Temperatures dipped to 3 degrees downtown, with a few spots in western Iowa getting close to zero to start the day. Thankfully winds are nearly calm meaning not much of a wind chill to deal with this morning. A southeast breeze will pick up a little by this afternoon at 5-10mph. We’ll see lots of sunshine today, but it stays chilly as temperatures only warm into the upper teens by Noon, afternoon highs in the mid-20s.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds roll back in overnight as a quick moving storm system slides into the Midwest. Light snow is expected to develop across southern Nebraska during the morning hours. The snow may spread as far north as I-80 by mid-morning potentially impacting the Omaha and Lincoln metros. Snow should stay on the light side as it continues into the afternoon. Slow accumulation of a dusting to as much as an inch is possible, with the higher totals to the south of I-80. Closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders, 1 to possible 2 inches of snow will be possible.

Light snow possible Monday morning into the afternoon (WOWT)

Quiet weather returns for Tuesday but it will be cold with highs in the teens. A powerful arctic blast is poised to affect the area beginning on Wednesday. As the cold air starts to move in, light snow is expected to develop Wednesday afternoon, potentially impacting the evening drive. Light accumulating snow looks likely, though it’s still too early to talk exact snow totals. Temperatures in the teens on Wednesday likely drop into the single digits, if not below zero Wednesday night into Thursday. At the same time, gusty northwest winds will develop creating potentially dangerous wind chills falling into the -20 to -30 degree range.

Arctic blast with snow and frigid temperatures (WOWT)

The snow moves out Thursday morning but the cold sticks with us for several days. The coldest may come Thursday afternoon into Friday morning when air temperatures may drop well below zero with wind chills potentially approach -40 degrees for some. That is cold enough that hypothermia and frost bite can occur in just a few minutes if the proper precautions aren’t taken. Highs on Thursday and Friday may struggle to get above zero. We should start to climb out of the brutal cold by the weekend, with highs back into the teens by Sunday.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

