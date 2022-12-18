David’s Evening Forecast - Sunshine on Sunday, more cold on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning clouds and light flurries finally gave way to some welcomed sunshine this afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures did not warm much in the metro, only climbing into the low 20s. Breezy northwest winds kept wind chills in the low teens and single digits for much of the day. Clear skies will stick with us this evening, but that means temperatures will be falling. We’ll likely fall to around 16 degrees by 6pm, with wind chills in the single digits. Those wind chills approach 0 degrees by 10pm, expect frigid conditions for the overnight.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Morning lows start off around 7 degrees in Omaha. Although winds will be lighter, still expect wind chills to be around 0 degrees early in the day. We will see a lot more sunshine for Sunday, that will help things to feel a touch better. Afternoon temperatures should warm to around 30 degrees with a light southeast breeze later in the day. Clouds start to roll back in by evening but the forecast remains dry.

A storm system will slide by south of Omaha on Monday, potentially bringing some light snow to parts of the region. At the moment, it looks like most of the accumulation snow will stay south of the metro, mainly affecting far southern Nebraska and Iowa, with greater impacts in Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures try to warm into the low 30s Monday afternoon, but a surge of cold air will quickly drop us into the teens by the evening with overnight lows once again falling into the single digits.

First Alert - Snow and brutal cold likely next week (WOWT)

Tuesday should be a cold but quiet day ahead of a significant arctic blast that will bring us a chance for some accumulating snow as well a brutally cold conditions. Snow chances will increase throughout the day Wednesday as a cold front presses through the area. It appears that at least light snow is likely by Wednesday evening, potentially impacting the evening drive. Snow continues into Thursday morning with accumulating snow possible, though it’s too early to talk specific amounts.

Snow with brutal cold and wind by Thursday (WOWT)

Brutal cold will dive south out of Canada and being to impact the area Wednesday night. Temperatures dropping below zero appear likely, with wind chills as cold as -20 degrees possible. It gets evening colder Thursday and Friday with highs just barely above 0, and wind chills potentially as cold as -20 to -40 degrees. That would reach dangerously cold levels Thursday morning, and again Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures slowly start to moderate by the upcoming weekend.

Wind Chill Through Next Week (WOWT)

