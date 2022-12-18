David’s Evening Forecast - Light snow likely Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday started off on a frigid note, with temperatures falling into the single digits for most of the area. Omaha started off at 3 degrees, the coldest we have seen since February. Thankfully, we did see plenty of sunshine today with lighter winds but temperatures did not warm all that much. The metro only warmed into the mid-20s, but Lincoln did manage to warm into the lower 30s. Some high clouds will move in for the evening but the quiet weather will continue tonight. Temperatures will be quite chilly, falling into the teens after sunset.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Monday starts with clouds skies and temperatures around 20 degrees. Light snow will move into the area during the morning area, potentially impacting the metro by around 9am. The bulk of the snow will be falling south of I-80, with the metro on the north fringe of the system. On and off light snow will stick with us into the mid-afternoon hours before tapering off. Snow totals around the metro look to be generally less than an inch, but a few areas south of the metro could pick up as much as 1 or 2 inches of snow.

Light Snow Possible Monday (WOWT)

Quiet and cold on Tuesday ahead of our next system that will bring a blast of Arctic weather by Wednesday. Most of Wednesday will be cloudy, but snow is expected to develop by the late afternoon or evening as the frigid air begins to push into the area. Light snow continues Wednesday night into Thursday morning with at least some snow accumulation likely across the area. It’s still a bit early to talk exactly accumulation amounts but a few inches of snow does appear possible at the moment.

Snow, cold, and high winds mid-week (WOWT)

Behind the snow, brutally cold weather weather will move in along with gusty winds. Temperatures may be falling below zero by Thursday morning. Combine that with wind gusts of 30-40mph and we may see wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees. Highs on Thursday and Friday will struggle to get above zero, with the dangerous wind chills continuing into Friday night.

Potential Wind Chills This Week (WOWT)

Temperatures finally start to moderate a little bit by the upcoming weekend, but it will still be cold with highs in the teens to around 20 by Sunday.

